BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Senzime publ AB :
* Senzime makes strategic acquisition - reaching new markets
* Says that it has acquired MD Biomedical AB, a company that developed and patented products for micro dialysis
* Acquisition is financed by newly issued shares in Senzime
* Says purchase price amounts to 200,000 newly issued Senzime shares (current market price) to be paid at time of acquisition and maximum of additional 200,000 new shares upon achievement of milestones
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.