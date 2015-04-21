April 21 Ziggo NV :
* Announces Enterprise Chamber Of Amsterdam Court of Appeal
reached its judgment in statutory squeeze-out proceedings,
initiated by LGE Holdco VII B.V., LGE HoldCo V B.V. and Ziggo
* Enterprise court established that 39.78 euros ($43) is the
fair squeeze-out price per Ziggo share
* Enterprise court ordered all minority shareholders of
Ziggo to transfer their shares to the offeror against payment of
39.78 euros per share in cash
* Up until and including May 13, 2015, shareholders may
voluntarily transfer their shares to the offeror
* With judgment of enterprise court, acquisition of Ziggo by
offeror can be fully finalized, enabling Liberty Global PLC to
indirectly become sole shareholder of Ziggo
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
