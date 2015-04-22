April 22 Gijima Group Ltd :

* At general meeting resolutions allowing for Guma to acquire all of remaining ordinary shares in Gijima from offer shareholders, were duly approved

* Offer shareholders will receive 220 cents per Gijima ordinary share ("Gijima share") and Gijima will be delisted as part of implementation of scheme

* Gijima will continue to trade as a private, unlisted company