Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Gijima Group Ltd :
* At general meeting resolutions allowing for Guma to acquire all of remaining ordinary shares in Gijima from offer shareholders, were duly approved
* Offer shareholders will receive 220 cents per Gijima ordinary share ("Gijima share") and Gijima will be delisted as part of implementation of scheme
* Gijima will continue to trade as a private, unlisted company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order