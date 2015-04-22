April 22 Q-Free ASA :

* Reported revenues of 191 million Norwegian crowns ($24.27 million) for Q1 of 2015, up 13 percent from corresponding quarter in 2014

* Order intake during Q1 amounted to 246 million crowns up from 238 million crowns in Q1 2014

* Q1 EBIT loss 2.9 million crowns versus profit 1.6 million crowns year ago

($1 = 7.8695 Norwegian crowns)