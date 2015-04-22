METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Hammerson Plc :
* Signs 415 million stg revolving credit facility
* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years
* New facility will refinance existing 505 million stg RCF which would have matured in April, 2016
* BNP Paribas acted as coordinator for facility
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.