April 22 Hammerson Plc :

* Signs 415 million stg revolving credit facility

* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years

* New facility will refinance existing 505 million stg RCF which would have matured in April, 2016

* BNP Paribas acted as coordinator for facility