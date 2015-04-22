METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Sirius Minerals Plc
* Planning inspectorate accepted york potash harbour facilities dco application this will now be taken forward to an examination
* Final decision on dco is expected to be made by secretary of state for transport in summer 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.