METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Piraeus Bank SA :
* Says that court rejected request of IRF European Finance on the company's ownership of 100,400,000 Marfin Investment Group SA shares
* Says following court's resolution, IRF European Finance lost initially granted temporary order Source text: bit.ly/1yO8ezR
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.