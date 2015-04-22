BRIEF-GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani's FY 2016 compensation $12.75 mln vs $39.25 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo sandeep mathrani's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.75 million versus $39.25 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
April 22 MWB Fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :
* Q1 net profit at 876,000 euros ($941,788) versus 472,000 euros year ago
* Q1 commissions income at 598,000 euros versus 592,000 euros year ago
* Q1 trading income at 3.8 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Is cautiously optimistic for further development in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Republican leaders of the House of Representatives pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system from consideration on Friday due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald Trump.