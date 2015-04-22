BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
April 22 Tribona AB
* Q1 rental income SEK 99.2million (107,3)
* Q1 earnings per share SEK 0.0 (-3.9)
* Cash flow from operations SEK 34.2 million (24.6) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing