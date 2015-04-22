April 22 QBNK Holding publ AB :

* Q1 revenue 4.0 million Swedish crowns ($464,032) versus 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 0.8 million crowns vs 0.8 million year ago

* Has decided to apply for listing on Nasdaq First North with targeted first day of trading to be June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6201 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)