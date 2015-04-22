METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Drax Group Plc :
* Appointment, effective from Jan. 1, of Phil Cox CBE as a non-executive director and chairman designate
* To take over from Charles Berry who retires as chairman and a non-executive director at conclusion of AGM
* Phil Cox also becomes chairman of nominations committee and a member of remuneration committee with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.