April 21 Worldline SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 286.6 million euros ($308.35 million), up +4.0 pct

* Q1 free cash flow of 31.9 million euros, up +10.4 pct

* Confirms all objectives for 2015 as stated in the press release from February 18, 2015

