BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Sales growth in Q1 2015: up 11 pct to 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.