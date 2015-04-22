(Corrects spelling of Groningen in second bullet)

April 22 Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) :

* Signs formal contract to install the first proton therapy center in the Netherlands

* IBA will equip the new center in Groningen, Netherlands, with its ProteusPLUS two-gantry room configuration

* Equipment and services that will be supplied by IBA are worth approximately 50 million euros ($53.68 million) to IBA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)