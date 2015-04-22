April 22 Pixium Vision SA :

* Pixium Vision's research partner, Stanford University' Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory, presents PRIMA results at IEEE EMBS Neural Engineering conference held in Montpellier, France

* Results show restoration to half of normal visual acuity level in animals with retinal degeneration

* Results show restoration to half of normal visual acuity level in animals with retinal degeneration

* Inner retina well preserved one year after implantation