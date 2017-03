April 22 Croda International Plc

* Q1 group sales up 4.0% year-on-year with growth from all three core sectors

* 2015 has started in line with our expectations

* Currency translation had no material overall sales impact, with benefit of a stronger us dollar offset by weakening of euro against sterling

* Expect to continue to deliver profitable growth through 2015-chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: