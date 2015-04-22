UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
April 22 Punch Taverns Plc
* Core estate like-for-like net income growth of 0.5 pct for 28 weeks to 7 march 2015
* Reiterated full year underlying EBITDA guidance of between 193 million stg and 200 million stg
* On-Track to meet full year profit and cash guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.