April 22 Connect Group Plc

* Revenue up to 909.9 mln stg for six months ended 28 February 2015

* Profit before tax up to 24.1 mln stg for six months ended 28 February 2015

* Interim dividend per share up to 2.9 pence

* Current trading is in line with expectations for full year; co has made a solid start to year