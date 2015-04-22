BRIEF-GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani's FY 2016 compensation $12.75 mln vs $39.25 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo sandeep mathrani's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.75 million versus $39.25 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
April 22 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Q1 net profit of bank group 5.4 million euros ($5.8 million), up 68 pct versus year ago
* Q1 net profit generated by Siauliu Bankas AB comprised 7.1 million euros, up 52 pct versus year ago
* Q1 bank group net interest income 10.3 million euros
* Q1 bank group net fee and commission income 1.2 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Republican leaders of the House of Representatives pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system from consideration on Friday due to a shortage of votes despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald Trump.