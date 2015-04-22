Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Note publ AB
* Q1 net sales 275.3 million Swedish crowns ($31.83 million) versus 232.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 11.9 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6485 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order