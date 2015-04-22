Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 QPR Software Plc
* The city of helsinki has chosen QPR software to deliver its process and enterprise architecture environment
* City of Helsinki decided to approve QPR software's offer for delivering process and enterprise architecture tool as a service
* Value of entire four year agreement period is 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million), out of which share of revenue booked as software rentals is over 75 percent
* Purchase agreement will be confirmed and signed between parties later, not earlier than 21 days after all providers have been notified of decision and appeal instructions
* Agreement period is four years
