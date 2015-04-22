UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 AAK Publ Ab
* AAK Q1 operating profit 321 million sek versus mean forecast 310 million sek in Reuters poll
* Volumes increased by 11 percent. Organic volume growth was 4 percent.
* "Based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic about the future", says Arne Frank, CEO and President, AAK Group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.