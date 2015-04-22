BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
April 22 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Q1 net profit 21.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.53 million) versus loss 2.1 million crowns year ago
* End-March 2015 net asset value 322.0 million crowns versus 302.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing