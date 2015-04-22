METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Hals-Development OJSC :
* Says Investicii v razvitie technologiy and Beijing-invest received status of organizations of essential importance for company
* Says Hals-Invest Development, CiTer Invest, Lubyanka-Development, Experimentalniy zavod napitkov v Khamovnikakh and Hals-Technopark saved status of organizations of essential importance for company
* Says Hotel Peking, Promresurs and Kuncevo-Invest lost status of organizations of essential importance for company
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.