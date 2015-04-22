April 22 Selvita SA :

* Registers a wholly-owned new unit, Selvita Ltd. with 20,000 British Pounds ($30,100) capital

* Selvita Ltd. will be based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and will be responsible for sale of services and searching for partners for R&D projects partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6652 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)