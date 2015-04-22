April 22 Scania AB

* Says Per Hallberg to be appointed acting president and CEO

* Says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO has decided to leave Scania

* "We respect Martin Lundstedt's decision to leave the company and wish to thank him for his successful efforts to further develop and strengthen Scania's strong market position during his years as President and CEO," says Prof. Dr. Martin Winterkorn, Chairman of the Scania Board of Directors.

