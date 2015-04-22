METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd
* Concluded a forward sale transaction with Citigroup Global Markets relating to disposal of 11.3 million Old Mutual shares
* Profit attributable to net assets that are subject of forward sale transaction is 51 951 674 rand after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.