UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 22 Anyksciu Vynas AB :
* Approves removal of company's shares from AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius stock exchange secondary list and suspension of public offer of company's shares
* Corrects FY 2014 net profit to 131,000 litas ($45,907) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.