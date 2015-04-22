HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 Eurosic SA :
* Says social protection group B2V is to rent for nine years about 9,700 square meters of office space in the BETWEEN building owned by Eurosic
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)