HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 Marka SA :
* To issue up to 2,000 series H2 bonds with nominal value of 1,000 zloty ($268) per bond, maturity of 2 years and interest of 9 percent per annum
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7256 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)