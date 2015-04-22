April 22 Imbalie Beauty Ltd

* Hilda Lunderstedt has resigned as director and chairman of board of Imbalie Beauty with effect from April 30 2015

* Wessel van der Merwe's role from May 1 2015 will change from non-executive to executive director

* Melinda Malan has resigned as financial director with effect from April 30 2015