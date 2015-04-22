Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Itesoft SA :
* Reports FY net result group share 2.4 million euros ($2.57 million) versus 0.5 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue 4.7 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* Aims to improve profitability to operating margin above 15 percent
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order