METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
April 22 Sirius Minerals Plc :
* Has been granted a request that its ordinary shares be suspended from trading at 7:30am tomorrow
* Pending outcome of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council planning meeting
* Trading in co's shares will resume as soon as practicable following RCBC committee decision being announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.