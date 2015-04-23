April 23 Mobistar

* Q1 service revenues of 270 million euros, -2.8 pct yoy, (-0.6 pct excluding. reg.);

* Q1 restated ebitda of 70 million euros, +5.6 pct yoy (+12.4 pct excluding. reg.);

* Q1 operational cash flow of 42 million euros, +55.3 pct yoy (+75.6 pct excluding. reg.).

* 4G postpaid customer base grew 19 pct in the first quarter versus the end of 2014, reaching 1 out of 4 postpaid customers

* Outlook unchanged for the full year 2015