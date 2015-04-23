April 23 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 1.8 million euros ($1.93 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 0.2 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago

* Says company expects general economic situation in 2015 to remain difficult, at least in short term

* Says company will not issue a more detailed 2015 profit estimate for time being

