April 23 Thrombogenics NV :

* Thrombogenics starts evaluating Jetrea for treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

* Receives 0.6 million euros research grant from IWT, Flemish agency for innovation by science and technology

* RVO is third indication Thrombogenics has underway for Jetrea