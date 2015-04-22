April 22 Beijer Electronics AB

* Q1 order intake was 343.5 msek (354.7).

* Q1 operating profit up by 2% to 26.7 msek (26.2)

* Q1 net sales increased by 2% to 351.8 msek (346.1).

* Says developments in us have affected group profitability, but goal of improving underlying operating profit stands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)