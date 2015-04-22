Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Funkwerk AG :
* FY revenue at 94.0 million euros ($101.19 million) versus 94.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit at 1.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY net loss at 1.8 million euros versus loss 3.8 million euros year ago
* Sees for FY 2015 revenue of about 75 million euros to 80 million euros and further improvement in earnings
* Sees for FY 2015 operating profit of about 3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order