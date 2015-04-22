April 22 Funkwerk AG :

* FY revenue at 94.0 million euros ($101.19 million) versus 94.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating profit at 1.4 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY net loss at 1.8 million euros versus loss 3.8 million euros year ago

* Sees for FY 2015 revenue of about 75 million euros to 80 million euros and further improvement in earnings

* Sees for FY 2015 operating profit of about 3 million euros