HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 HCI Capital AG :
* FY consolidated profit after tax of around 0.1 million euros (previous year: 0.4 million euros)
* Fy operating result increased from the previous year by 0.6 million euros to 3.0 million euros ($3 million) Source text - bit.ly/1bulxLC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)