April 22 Transgene SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus 3.0 million euros a year ago

* Says cash burn was 8.9 million euros in Q1 of 2015, compared to 12.5 million euros, excluding capital increase, in Q1 of 2014

* Confirms its cash burn guidance for 2015 to be about 45 million euros