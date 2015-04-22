HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 Transgene SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 2.9 million euros ($3.11 million) versus 3.0 million euros a year ago
* Says cash burn was 8.9 million euros in Q1 of 2015, compared to 12.5 million euros, excluding capital increase, in Q1 of 2014
* Confirms its cash burn guidance for 2015 to be about 45 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)