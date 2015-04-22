HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 Compagnie Marocaine SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 2,136 euros ($2,290) versus loss of 55,005 euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)