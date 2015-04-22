Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Econocom Group SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 510 million euros ($547.03 million), up 13 pct
* Confirms full year 2015 targets: another year of organic growth in sales, an increase in its current operating income and net income per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order