MOVES-AXA IM hires associate director for UK institutional sales
March 23 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
April 23 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Meyer Burger announces settlement agreement with GT Advanced Technologies Inc.
* Under agreement, GTAT recognises validity of Meyer Burger's claim amounting to $34.8 million
March 23 Conagra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, reported a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as it cut down on unprofitable products and reduced discounts.