BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* Q1 revenues climbed 5 pct year-on-year to 260 million Swiss francs ($268.07 million)
* Q1 operating profit rose 11 pct to 131 million Swiss francs
* Q1 assets under management increased by 2 pct to 88.1 billion Swiss francs
* Q1 net new money amounted to 2.2 billion Swiss francs
* Q1 net interest income down by 1 pct to 124 million Swiss francs
* Q1 net fee and commission income was stable at 88 million Swiss francs
Source text - bit.ly/1zOHASD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9699 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.