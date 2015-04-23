Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Also Holding AG :
* Q1 net sales up 15 percent at 1.87 billion euros ($2.00 billion)
* Q1 net profit came in at 11.9 million euros and profit before taxes (EBT) at 17.3 million euros
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order