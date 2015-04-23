BRIEF-UniCredit borrows 24.4 bln euros at ECB's last TLTRO auction
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
April 23 Kungsleden AB
* Q1 rental revenue fell by 7 per cent to sek 525 (567) million and operating net fell to sek 333 (366) million during.
* Profits from property management improved by 4 per cent and were SEK 175 (168) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Out of total amount, Italian unit UniCredit SpA borrowed 15.5 bln euros
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.