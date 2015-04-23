April 23 Inficon Holding AG :

* Q1 2015 sales $66.5 million organically, 1.8 pct below previous year

* Unchanged outlook for full year 2015

* Q1 income from operations of $8.1 million equals margin of 12.1 pct of sales

* Q1 net profit $5.1 million vs $7.0 million year ago

* 2015 sales expected to range between $300 million and $330 million and income from operations between $48 million and $58 million