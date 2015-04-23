BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank issues 0.200 pct bond of CHF 400 million
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
April 23 Inficon Holding AG :
* Q1 2015 sales $66.5 million organically, 1.8 pct below previous year
* Unchanged outlook for full year 2015
* Q1 income from operations of $8.1 million equals margin of 12.1 pct of sales
* Q1 net profit $5.1 million vs $7.0 million year ago
* 2015 sales expected to range between $300 million and $330 million and income from operations between $48 million and $58 million Source text: bit.ly/1HoFMHN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has issued a 0.200 pct bond of 400 million Swiss francs ($402.45 million) (with reopening) on 22 March 2017 with a maturity of eight years
FRANKFURT, March 23 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Apr 30, 2017 Axpo (1) ...............................................