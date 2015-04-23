Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* Q1 net sales reached 35.7 million Swiss francs ($36.82 million), a fall of 8.1 pct compared with Q4 of 2014
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) was down slightly from previous quarter's 1.4 million Swiss francs to 1.3 million Swiss francs
* Q1 net loss of 4.4 million Swiss francs
* Sales forecast of 71 million Swiss francs for first half of 2015 confirmed; EBIT margin expected to be between 3 and 4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9695 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order