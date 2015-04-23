Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Reports Q1 total revenue of 651.5 million euros ($697.95 million), up 30 percent
* Confirms 2015 full year financial objectives
* Sees a FY 2015 of organic, double-digit new licenses revenue growth
* Sees in FY 2015 improvement in underlying operating margin of about 100 basis points
* Sees in FY 2015 non-IFRS operating margin of about 30 percent and earnings per share growth of about 15 percent to 17 percent
* Sees a Q2 2015 non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 665-675 million euros
* Recommends dividend per share equivalent to 0.43 euros per share for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2014
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order