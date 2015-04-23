MOVES-AXA IM hires associate director for UK institutional sales
March 23 AXA Investment Managers, part of AXA SA , named Andrew Douglas as an associate director to its UK institutional sales team.
April 23 Evolva Holding SA :
* Completes transfer of EV-035 to Emergent BioSolutions, triggering a $4 million payment
* This does not change revenue guidance for 2015
March 23 Conagra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, reported a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as it cut down on unprofitable products and reduced discounts.